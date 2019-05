இதுக்கு எதுக்கு டிரெஸ் போடணும்?: கலாய்த்தவர்களுக்கு பேட்ட நடிகை நெத்தியடி

View this post on Instagram

I woke up like this. Just kidding. Took 2 hours of makeup(@nittigoenka )and hair(@akshatahonawar ), interrupted by a lot of nonsensical chatter(mainly @theitembomb ), last minute styling heart attacks(@triparnam ), and some kickass skills and tutoring by @rahuljhangiani to finally get this. 🥰

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on May 12, 2019 at 11:19am PDT