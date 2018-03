 »   »  அஜித் ரசிகர்கள் செய்யும் சமூக விழிப்புணர்வு பணி.. மலேசியாவில் கொண்டாட்டம்!

We are pleased to inform that #MTAFC officially opens registration #ThalaCharityFutsal2 tournament which will be on 24th March Join us in this charitable tournament and do your part for the needed one. What Are You Waiting For ? Call / Whatsapp Us For More Info. pic.twitter.com/bxMDZjO7Fj — Malaysia Thala Ajith Official Fan Club (@Thalafansml) March 6, 2018