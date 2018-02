 »   »  வெர்ஜினிட்டி பற்றி பேசியவருக்கு மஞ்சிமா மோகன் பொளேர்

Oh marriage is the solution! Wow!!and it's not always about virginity sir ! There is something called self respect too. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Zmq4CIxgBC

My little advice, please get married quickly. Protecting virginity is tougher than planning an anti missile defense these days. Take care.

Actress Manjima Mohan has given a befitting reply to a netizen who talked about virginity.