 »   »  காவித் தலைவரின் பயோபிக்கில் முஸ்லீம் நடிகர்... இந்திய சினிமா எதிர்பார்க்கும் 'தாக்கரே'!

English summary

Bal Thackeray is the political hero of the state of Maharashtra. He also called as 'King of mumbai'. He created the position that Without his support, no party could rule in Mumbai. He died in 2012. Now his life becomes cinema. Shiv Sena party MP Sanjay Raut is producing this film. Nawazuddin Siddique is playing as Bal Thackeray. The film's teaser was released yesterday.