mr.லோக்கல் படக்குழுவினருக்கு நல்ல ‘நேரம்’... சர்ப்பிரைஸ் பரிசு தந்த நயன்!

எம்.ராஜேஷ் இயக்கத்தில் சிவகார்த்திகேயன் நடிப்பில் உருவாகி வரும் படம் மிஸ்டர் லோக்கல். வேலைக்காரன் படத்தைத் தொடர்ந்து இப்படத்தில் சிவகார்த்திகேயனுக்கு ஜோடியாகி இருக்கிறார் நயன்தாரா. இப்படத்தில் ராதிகா சரத்குமார், சதீஷ், யோகி பாபு ஆகியோர் பலர் நடித்துள்ளனர்.
இப்படத்திற்கு ஹிப் ஹாப் ஆதி இசையமைத்துள்ளார். இந்தப் படத்தை ஸ்டுடியோ க்ரீன் நிறுவனம் சார்பில் ஞானவேல் ராஜா தயாரித்துள்ளார். கோடை விடுமுறையை ஒட்டி இப்படம் ரிலீசாக இருக்கிறது.
ராஜேஷ் படம் என்றாலே நிச்சயம் காமெடிக்கு முக்கியத்துவம் கொடுக்கப்பட்டிருக்கும். எனவே இப்படத்திற்கு ரசிகர்களிடையே பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்பு உள்ளது.
இந்நிலையில், கடந்த 6ம் தேதி நயன்தாராவின் காட்சிகள் படமாக்கப்பட்டன. கடைசி நாள் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, படக்குழுவினருக்கு வாட்ச் பரிசாக அளித்துள்ளார் நயன்.
‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara has completed shooting for her portions in Sivakarthikeyan’s new film ‘Mr.Local’. Sources say that Nayanthara is impressed with the swift working style of the team and hence, she rewarded them with a surprise gift.
Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
