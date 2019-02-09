mr.லோக்கல் படக்குழுவினருக்கு நல்ல ‘நேரம்’... சர்ப்பிரைஸ் பரிசு தந்த நயன்!

#LadySuperstar #Nayanthara gifted watch to every crew member of #MrLocal on her last day of shoot. @Siva_Kartikeyan @rajeshmdirector @StudioGreen2 @hiphoptamizha pic.twitter.com/vPTlWKcXVp

English summary

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara has completed shooting for her portions in Sivakarthikeyan’s new film ‘Mr.Local’. Sources say that Nayanthara is impressed with the swift working style of the team and hence, she rewarded them with a surprise gift.