 »   »  சிரஞ்சீவி - நயன்தாரா திருமணம்.. வைரலாகும் 'சைரா' ஷூட்டிங் படங்கள்!

English summary

Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Jegapathy Babu, Sudeep and Nayanthara are starring in the movie 'Sye raa narasimha reddy'. The shooting spot photos of 'Sye raa' are released on the Internet. In recent shooting, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara wedding scene was shot.