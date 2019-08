காஷ்மீருக்கு காவித் தலைப்பாகை கட்டிய அமலா பால்: வெளுத்தெடுத்த நெட்டிசன்ஸ்

View this post on Instagram

#Article370Abolished : IMO it's a healthy, hopeful, and much needed change. The people of Kashmir deserve better education, development and peace; Hope the abolishing of #Article370 will clear the way for massive development in J&K. It’s not an easy task! Only a courageous leader like our honorable PMO @narendramodi can implement decisions like these. Praying for peaceful days ahead! #UnityIsPeace #Jaihind #JammuAndKashmir #Article370 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

A post shared by Amala Paul ✨ (@amalapaul) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:16am PDT