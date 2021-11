சிபி ஏன் இவ்வளவு வயலென்ட்டா மாறினார்? அக்ஷரா, பிரியங்கா எல்லாமே பாவம்.. கடுப்பான ரசிகர்கள்!

Sir sir @ikamalhaasan sir, I know you are very busy & watching full episode of #BiggBossTamil5 lam so beneath you.

But please Indha clip mattum paarunga & ask #Ciby why he was being this violent & aggressive for no reason nu?

Also why he tried to blame #Akshara for it nu?

Pls🙏🏽 https://t.co/BUC2sex1i1