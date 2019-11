நயன்தாரா பிறந்தநாளில் விக்கி போட்ட போஸ்ட்.. அப்போ அது இப்போ இல்லையா?! கவலையில் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the love of my life 😍😍😍💎💎💎💎 be the same Honest , brave , strong , ambitious , disciplined , sincere , hardworking , pious & God fearing person you are ! Wishing you to achieve more & more in life & work! Inspired , proud & happy to share life’s best moments wit you ! Always In awe of you ! #nayanthara #hbdnayanthara #thangamey #godbless #birthday #birthdaygirl