திருமணமான 4வது நாளே விவாகரத்து கோரிய பிரபல நடிகர்

English summary

The process of naming cyclones is done under the supervision of the World Meteorological Organisation. For the area in and around Indian Ocean, the talks over naming cyclones started in 2000 and in 2004, a formula was agreed upon. Eight nations in South and South-East Asia, namely, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand have come up with their respective sets of names that are assigned to the cyclone storm in a sequence. The naming helps the weather forecaster and general people for an easy communication.