 »   »  "இந்த போட்டிக்கு தயாரா..?" - 'நிமிர்' படக்குழு நடத்தும் புகைப்பட போட்டி!

Here's an exciting opportunity for photographers to meet #Nimir @priyadarshandir with the entire Cast & Crew, and win exciting gifts.. #NimirPhotographyContest , email your photographs to nimirphotographycontest@gmail.com.. All details below👇 pic.twitter.com/juZcurXQgm

Udhayanidhi's 'Nimir' will be released on January 26th directed by Priyadarshan. Currently, 'Nimir' team has provided an opportunity for photographers. The winners of the photo contest will get the prize from the team and meet director Priyadarshan.