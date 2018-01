 »   »  அதிதி பாலன், மாதவனுக்கு விருது... நார்வே திரைப்பட விழா விருதுகள் அறிவிப்பு!

#Nayanthara #Aramm wins Best Film at #NorwayTamilFilmFestival 🙏 When your heart is in the right place, Goodness & Mercy will always follow you. We are so proud of you Nayan🙌 pic.twitter.com/oAXllziHv3

9th Norway Tamil Film Festival (NTTF) will be held from April 26 to April 29. Nayantara starrer 'Aramm' was selected as the best film. Director Gopi Nainar has been chosen as best director. Madhavan has been selected as best actor for 'Vikram Vedha'. The best actress is the heroine of the 'aruvi' film, Adithi Balan.