 »   »  'ஒரு நல்ல நாள் பார்த்து சொல்றேன்' - ஓவர்சீஸ் ட்விட்டர் விமர்சனம்

#OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren : A quirky, different experiment in the comic genre. Vijay Sethupathy unleashing his antics with various getups, his 4-minute dialogue gets a rousing response. 👍 Out of them all, Daniel stands out with his comic timing!

Finished #OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren . Jolly ride. Lead actors and supporting actors does well. If you love Moodar koodam, Jil Jung juk.. kind of movies surely you will like this. Vj sethupathy and Gautham karthick shows all the way👏👏👏. B& C doubt. A centre may clicks Box office

#OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren #onnps 3.75/5 Credit to @Aaru7Cs for trusting a unique screenplay n presentating it very simply with loads of funny situations n comedy. Solid debut. #VijaySethupathi n his one liners 👌👌😁😁👏👍. Gautham Karthik's best till date👍. Vjs vera level 👌✌

#OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren #Onnps 3.5/5 Straight out of Dubai premiere just now. Semma Padam !! Loved the weird situations n unique comical screenplay. #VijaySethupathi is Total Rockstar Man 👍👌. U need guts to chose such weird scripts. AWESOME debut @Aaru7Cs Im Still laughing.

My FDFS review 3.75/5 #onnps #OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren Is totally Entertaining n Full credit to @Aaru7Cs to come out with a new premise treat it as a total fun ride. #VijaySethupathi is a RIOT ! Semma ya Indha manushan.👌👍. Loved it. Gautham, Dany n support cast Rous utrukanga👏

Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Karthik, Niharika, Gayatri and many others have acted in this film 'Oru nalla naal paathu solren'. Yesterday, the film's premiere show has been screened abroad, including Dubai. Many of the fans who have seen the movie have said that they have enjoyed the performance and comedy dialogues of Vijay Sethupathi.