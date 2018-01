 »   »  "ஒரு நிமிஷம் தலை சுத்திடுச்சு... ஆண்டவரே நீயும் வந்ததால..."

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Rajinikanth's "Oru nimisham thalai suthiduchchi" is became viral that he said during his meeting with his fans. With this sentence, The song is made in Charuhasan's film 'Dhadha 87'. This song's Lyrical Video Released.