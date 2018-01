 »   »  ரசிகர்களை மிரட்டும் ஓவியா... அழகிய பேய்களாக பயமுறுத்தும் ஓவியா, வேதிகா!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

'Kanchana 3' is a movie starring Raghava Lawrence. Oviya, Vedhika and Nikitha are doing lead roles in this movie. Actress Vedhika has posted a shooting spot photo with Raghava Lawrence on her Twitter. Oviya's shooting spot photo is also goes viral.