 »   »  உலகமே வியக்கும் தமிழன்... பேட்மேனின் உண்மைக் கதை! #Padman

English summary

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starred 'Pad Man' will be released tomorrow. Arunachalam Muruganantham is a social activist who produces napkins at low prices. Arunachalam Muruganantham's passion is Napkins revolution for women. His life was became cinema as 'Padman'.