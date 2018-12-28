தமிழ்
 »   »  இதென்னடா 'தல'க்கு வந்த சோதனை?

இதென்னடா 'தல'க்கு வந்த சோதனை?

By Siva
சென்னை: பேட்ட படத்தில் ரஜினி பேசிய வசனம் அஜித்துக்காக பேசியது போன்று மீம்ஸ் போட்டுள்ளனர்.

பேட்ட பட ட்ரெய்லர் இன்று காலை வெளியானது. ரஜினியை பழைய மாதிரி பார்த்த ஃபீல் கிடைத்துள்ளது. ரொம்ப காலம் கழித்து ஒரு ரஜினி படம் பார்க்கப் போகிறோம் என்ற மகிழ்ச்சியில் உள்ளனர் ரசிகர்கள்.

இந்நிலையில் ட்ரெய்லரை வைத்து மீம்ஸ்கள் போடத் துவங்கிவிட்டனர்.

விஸ்வாசம்

விஸ்வாசம்

இந்த மீம்ஸை பார்த்து தல ரசிகர்களுக்கு கோபம் வரவில்லை. காரணம் விஸ்வாசம் டீஸர் அப்டேட் கிடைக்காத சோகத்தில் உள்ளனர்.

வடிவேலு

ஹாஸ்டல் வார்டன் என்றாலே வடிவேலு தான் முதலில் நினைவுக்கு வருகிறார்.

ரஜினி

ரஜினியை பார்த்தா சிம்பு மாதிரி தெரியுது?

அஜித் ரசிகர்கள்

அஜித் ரசிகர்களால் இப்படி எதுவும் போஸ்ட் போட முடியலையே. சிவா ஆழ்ந்த தூக்கத்தில் உள்ளாரோ?

பேட்ட
    English summary
    People have started creating memes with Petta trailer.
