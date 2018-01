 »   »  போக்கிரி படம் ஒரு பிளாப்: இயக்குனரின் சர்ச்சை ட்வீட்

I just saw parts of @purijagan ‘s Mehbooba and I strongly feel @urstrulyMahesh ‘s Pokiri is a flop in comparison ..Could be becos of his love for his son that he made this film so fucking special ..Whatever reason it’s FUCKING looking EPIC 🙏

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that, 'I just saw parts of purijagan ‘s Mehbooba and I strongly feel urstrulyMahesh ‘s Pokiri is a flop in comparison ..Could be becos of his love for his son that he made this film so fucking special ..Whatever reason it’s FUCKING looking EPIC 🙏'