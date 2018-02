 »   »  ஒரு ரூபாய் நஷ்ட ஈடு கேட்டு வழக்கு தொடர்ந்த பிரகாஷ்ராஜ்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

BJP MP Pratap Simha had posted a defamatory opinion about Prakash Raj. Prakashraj had sent a notice to MP Pratap Simha asking for explanation. He did not answer that. In this case, Prakashraj has filed a defamation case against Pratap Sharma.