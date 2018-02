 »   »  நடிகையை கையைப்பிடித்து இழுத்த வழக்கு: தொழில் அதிபர் மீது குற்றப்பத்திரிகை தாக்கல்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Businessman Ness Wadia was accused of verbally abusing and allegedly molesting Preity Zinta close to 3 years ago and The Marine Drive Police in Mumbai submitted chargesheet to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court and was granted bail on a personal surety of 20,000 Rupees, reported Mumbai Mirror. Both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia were business partners in owning the IPL team Kings XI Punjab