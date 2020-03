அமலா பால் நீங்க ரொம்ப அழகு.. வர்ணித்த மாஸ்டர் பட ஹீரோயின்.. வைரலாகும் இன்ஸ்டா பதிவு!

View this post on Instagram

GRACE. Have you smelled a phenomenally fragrant flower ? You think our garden department is pouring fragrance at the roots ? They are putting filth!! Even if you put filth, how fantastic it became because that's it's nature. Because it does that, we're planting the tree, nurturing it, taking care of it, everybody's concerned on how it is growing. . Suppose, it was giving out a smell that was unpleasant to you. Suppose it just took the filth and threw out the filth through the flower. No, we would have taken it out, isn't it ? . So GRACE brings many benefits. Once you're exuding Grace, everybody wants to nurture it, everybody wants to promote it, everybody wants to be a part of it. Because you're exuding GRACE. . Now the question is not at all about whether you're in Grace or not. You are, otherwise, you cannot exist. The question is only about ARE YOU EXUDING GRACE OR, ARE YOU TRANSFORMING THIS IN TO SOMETHING NASTY AND LETTING IT OUT ON EVERYBODY ? . Source: This is all That's needed to open the doors of life / @sadhguru