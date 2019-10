அந்தரத்தில் மிதக்கும் பிரியா அட்லி… யோகா செய்யும் மாயம்

View this post on Instagram

This is what happens 🤓 vr pushed to our maximum the trainers literally refuse to let us complete our Asanas until v give a good smiling pose to the camera, I really wonder the confidence u guys have on us is really the confidence tat makes us believe ourselves ❤️❤️❤️ I proudly say the only class in town tat I be regular to @aum_yogini @vaishnav_unknownyogi thanks so much my tutors u guys r absolutely wow ❤️❤️❤️