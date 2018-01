 »   »  'வேலைக்காரன்' ஸ்டைலில் வரவேற்ற கல்லூரி மாணவர்கள்: வீடியோ வெளியிட்ட சிவகார்த்திகேயன்

#psgcollege Coimbatore thank u guys for this..Terrific atmosphere and the energy u gave me was incredible .. love u all ❤️👍😊 pic.twitter.com/7H4wSt1WMx

English summary

When actor Sivakarthikeyan visited PSG college, the students showed him their support in Velaikkaran way. After seeing that the actor tweeted, '#psgcollege Coimbatore thank u guys for this..Terrific atmosphere and the energy u gave me was incredible .. love u all'