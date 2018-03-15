 »   »  பெரிய கோஹ்லி, அனுஷ்கான்னு நெனப்பு: பிக் பாஸ் ஜோடியை கலாய்த்த நெட்டிசன்கள்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Bigg Boss 11's lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are still in news even after the reality show got over. The couple is spotted partying together. They are seen constantly sharing their PDA pictures on the social media. Recently, Puneesh Sharma shared a picture in which Bandgi was seen kissing him. This was similar to that of Anushka and Virat's picture. In no time, the couple was trolled by Instagram users. While a few fans supported them saying there is nothing wrong in copying what they like, many of them called them copycats.