 »   »  தமன்னாவோடு மோதல்... படத்திலிருந்து விலகிய டைரக்டர்!?

English summary

'Queen' is a movie that has been released in 2014 in the direction of Vikas Bahl. The success of the film has been remade ​​simultaneously in South Indian languages. Neelakanta, who has director of Telugu and Malayalam remake, has reportedly left the directing of the Telugu language. Director Neelakanta opts out from queen telugu due to clash with Tamannaah.