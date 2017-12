 »   »  அரசியலில் குதித்த ரஜினி: விஜய் சேதுபதி, பெரிய சூப்பர் ஸ்டார், ராகவா லாரன்ஸ் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள்?

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c

English summary

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that, 'My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!'