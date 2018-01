 »   »  உங்க போதைக்கு நான் ஊறுகாயா?: இளம் நடிகை, இயக்குனர் மீது வாரிசு நடிகர் கோபம்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are teaming up for the very first time on-screen for Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick Brahmastra. But even before the film could go on-floors, the grapevine is already abuzz with strong whispers about a possible romance brewing between the two. We hear that Ranbir is quite upset this time as he doesn't want to be tagged a 'Cassanova'.