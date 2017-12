 »   »  பெருமாள் பிச்சை மகன் ராவண பிச்சையாக மிரட்டும் பாபி சிம்ஹா... லீக் ஆன 'சாமி 2' படங்கள்!

English summary

In Hari's direction, 'Saamy' starring Vikram, Trisha and Vivek was a big hit. The second part of 'Saamy' - 'Saamy square' is currently being processed. Keerthi Suresh plays as heroine in this film. Bobby Simha is a villain in this film. Bobby Simha plays as Perumal pichai's son Raavana pichai role in 'Saamy square'.