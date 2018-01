 »   »  சமந்தா ஒரு காட்சியில் கூட இல்லாத டீசர்... ரசிகர்கள் அதிருப்தி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

'Rangasthalam' movie starring Ramcharan and Samantha in Telugu directed by sukumar . Samantha acts as a village girl in this movie. 'Rangasthalam' teaser was released on January 24th. Samantha did not appears in this teaser. This was a big disappointment for Samantha fans.