 »   »  கல்யாணத்துக்கு பிறகு சமந்தா ரசிகர்களுக்கு ஹேப்பி நியூஸ்... ஒரே சமயத்தில் மூன்று படங்கள் ரிலீஸ்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actress Samantha is doing a number of films in a row after marriage. The shooting of the film 'Rangasthalam' has been completed in Telugu. This film will be released on March 30th. 'Irumbuthirai' with Vishal in Tamil, Telugu and 'Mahanati' will be released on March 29.