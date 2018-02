 »   »  ஶ்ரீதேவிக்கு கடற்கரையில் மணல் சிற்பம்... பிரபல சிற்பக்கலைஞர் சுதர்ஷன் பட்நாயக் அஞ்சலி!

Tribute to the #LegendaryActress #Sridevi .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #RipSridevi pic.twitter.com/W2OEknUQym

Actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to a heart attack. Many cinema celebrities and fans have expressed condolences to the demise of Sridevi. The sand artr has been sculpted by the famous sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik at Puri Beach.