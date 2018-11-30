தமிழ்
 »   »  "பொறியாய் சுடராய் உன் விழிகளில் அவன் ஒளி"... இந்த பாடலை கேட்டுட்டீங்களா!

"பொறியாய் சுடராய் உன் விழிகளில் அவன் ஒளி"... இந்த பாடலை கேட்டுட்டீங்களா!

சீதக்காதி ட்ரைலர் விமர்சனம்- வீடியோ

சென்னை: சீதக்காதி படத்தின் 2வது சிங்கில் டிராக்கான 'அவன்' பாடல் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

விஜய் சேதுபதி நடிப்பில் பாலாஜி தரணிதரன் இயக்கியுள்ள திரைப்படம் சீதக்காதி. 70 வயது முதியவர், இளமையான நாடக நடிகர் என வித்தியாசமான கெட்டப்களில் விஜய் சேதுபதி நடித்துள்ளார்.

Seethakaathi 2nd single Avan

இதில் அய்யா கதாபாத்திரத்திற்காக அவர் பிராஸ்தடிக் மேக்கப் போட்டு நடித்துள்ளார். இப்படத்தின் அய்யா பாடல் ஏற்கனவே வெளியாகி நல்ல வரவேற்பை பெற்றது. டிரெய்லருக்கும் நல்ல வரவேற்பு கிடைத்துள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில் இப்படத்தில் இரண்டாவது சிங்கிள் டிராக் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. அவன் என்ற அந்த பாடலில் இடம்பெறும் வரிகள், படத்தில் விஜய் சேதுபதியின் குணாதசியத்தை விளக்கும் வகையில் உள்ளன.

உதாரணமாக பாடலில் வரும், "பொறியாய் சுடராய் உன் விழிகளில் அவன் ஒளி, அசைவாய் ஒலியாய் உன் உடலெங்கும் அவன் மொழி", போன்ற வரிகள் தீயாய் இருக்கின்றன.

இந்த பாடலுக்கு வார்த்தைகள் தெளிவாக புரியும்படி இசையமைத்திருக்கிறார் கோவிந்த் வசந்தா. கேட்பதற்கு ரம்மியமாக இருக்கிறது. சீதக்காதி திரைப்படம் டிசம்பர் 20ம் தேதி திரைக்கு வரவுள்ளது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

    English summary
    The second single 'Avan' from Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakaathi is released today.
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
