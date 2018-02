 »   »  "கேப்டனையே பாத்தமாதிரி இருந்துச்சு.." - அப்பாவை நினைவுபடுத்திய சண்முகபாண்டியன் #Maduraveeran

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vijayakanth's son Shanmuga Pandiyan acted in the film 'Maduraveeran'. The film 'Maduraveeran' is based on Jallikkattu and its politics and caste conflict. When Shanmuga Pandiyan speaks lengthy dialogue from the film, like Vijayakanth, fans are applausing in theaters.