'லொகேஷனை சொல்லுங்க, தேடி வர்றோம்...' சத்தம் போடாமல் சென்னையில் ரெஸ்டாரென்ட் தொடங்கிய பிரபல ஹீரோயின்!

To everyone that guessed restaurant - Yes! Maybe a little less than a restaurant but a little more than a cafe, definitely a LOT of good food... and simple.. and fresh. And in my journey towards a better relationship with food, i’m one step closer to a cleaner & healthier lifestyle, which makes this one👆🏼a little close to the heart. So, here it is - @persechennai I’m super thrilled to introduce Chennai’s coolest new salad bar & cafe -that gives you the choice to be healthy or indulgent with not-your-regular sandwiches, sweet crepes, a few other stunning concoctions & of course, if you’re in the mood for it, the healthy route - salads 😉 We’re swinging our doors open tomorrow, come show us some love!