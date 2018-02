 »   »  காதலருக்கு பிறந்தநாள்: உடன் இருக்க முடியலேயேன்னு ஃபீல் பண்ணிய ஸ்ருதி

Happy birthday to my best friend,partner in crime,weird conversation connoisseur,fellow traveler through the world of art and most of all the man who laughs with me through everything ❤️ #funniestmaniknow #heartofgold #birthdayboy #sorryimnotthere #happymehappyus pic.twitter.com/yBwDAiWfPu

Actress Shruti Haasan has wished her alleged boy friend Michael Corsale a very happy birthday. She tweeted that, 'Happy birthday to my best friend,partner in crime,weird conversation connoisseur,fellow traveler through the world of art and most of all the man who laughs with me through everything ❤️'