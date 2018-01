 »   »  உங்க மூஞ்சியெல்லாம் எங்க படத்தை காசு கொடுத்து பார்த்தா எங்களுக்கு தான் அசிங்கம்: சித்தார்த்

If you missed us in cinemas, no worries...We are now on #Netflix worldwide. So proud of this day...The film that won your hearts...with fear:) A @milind_rau Horror! #AVAL

If you missed us in cinemas, no worries...We are now on #Netflix worldwide. So proud of this day...The film that won your hearts...with fear:) A @milind_rau Horror! #AVAL

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actor Siddharth has blasted a person who tweeted proudly about piracy website Tamil Rockers. When his fans told him that his comment was rude, he explained that, 'At the very least I want to be rude to a person who watches my film illegally...and then shows off about it. Think for one minute before you give your sympathy to someone.'