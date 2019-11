வைரமுத்துவை எப்படி அழைக்கலாம்.. இதுதான் எனக்கு வழங்கப்பட்ட நீதி.. கமலை விளாசிய பிரபல பாடகி!

View this post on Instagram

“MeToo has ruined the lives of the men accused for sexual harassment” 😂😂😂😂😂 (FYI - I am referring to Vairamuthu here) The constant comment is accusing a man of molesting will ruin his life and career. And he can’t show his face outside. Vairamuthu has been a chief guest at multiple DMK events, IAS officer training academy events, Tamizh Language events, book launches and Industry events in this entire year. Nothing has happened to him. I was banned almost immediately. Justice meted out by the Tamilnadu Film Industry’s biggies :) Party with the known molester ban the accuser :)