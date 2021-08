அடிபொலி.. அஸ்வினுக்காக இப்படியொரு காரியத்தை செய்த ஷிவாங்கி.. ஆனால், அது நடக்கலையே?

Time to get hype 🥳

We can't wait for you to enjoy 𝒜𝒹𝒾𝓅ℴ𝓁𝒾 ! #ThinkOriginals



Featuring the fabulous @i_amak & @KusheeRavi

Music & Directed by @Music_Siddhu

Sung by the amazing @sivaangi_k & @Vineeth_Sree@omdop

A #Onam2021 Special 🥁 pic.twitter.com/J5d7w531Oa