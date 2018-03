 »   »  சிவகார்த்திகேயனை கண் கலங்க வைத்த ரசிகை

This is seriously nice of you Anna... Appa's blessing always with you... Sure he wil be proud to see his son as not only successful person but also as a very good person who inspire millions 🙏😇

I don know how to thank u 🙏 feeling very happy and emotional.. its been sad for me that i missed to take a good pic with appa..this one wil be very spl.. thanks again ma😊 தெய்வங்கள் எல்லாம் தோற்றேப்போகும் தந்தை அன்பின் முன்னே... https://t.co/mOPFijt9oG

2014 - Best entertainer award. The day u cried for this moment. couldn't made this true on that day. But Tried to make ur tears into smile and Ur dream come true by this art😍with lots of love for @Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/z12KHbiMpA

English summary

Actor Sivakarthikeyan gets emotional after seeing a picture drawn by one of his fans. He tweeted that, 'I don know how to thank u 🙏 feeling very happy and emotional.. its been sad for me that i missed to take a good pic with appa..this one wil be very spl.. thanks again ma😊 தெய்வங்கள் எல்லாம் தோற்றேப்போகும் தந்தை அன்பின் முன்னே...'