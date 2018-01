 »   »  விஜய், அஜித் மிஸ்ஸிங்; சிவா, கார்த்தி பங்கேற்பு... கோலாலம்பூரில் கோலாகலம்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Malaysia star arts Festival is taking place on behalf of the South Indian artiste Association. Many actors, actresses have traveled to Malaysia. More than 150 stars have traveled to Malaysia for the same flight. Actor Rajinikanth has gone with the stars of Tamil cinema. Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi and Arya have gone to participate in the star arts festival.