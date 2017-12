 »   »  ஒரு மந்தையிலிருந்து பிரிந்த இரு ஆடுகள் மோதிக்கொண்டபோது... #SivakarthikeyanVsSaanthanam

English summary

In Tamil cinema, the most prominent among those who came to the cinema from televison were Santhanam and Sivakarthikeyan. Santhanam's 'Sakka Podu Podu Raja' will be released tomorrow in VTV Ganesh's production. Sivakarthikeyan starring Mohan Raja's 'Velaikkaran' movie is also coming out tomorrow. There is a direct conflict between Sivakarthikeyan and Santhanam.