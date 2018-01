 »   »  அகில உலக சூப்பர் ஸ்டாரிடம் நடனம் கற்றுக் கொள்ள சென்ற சிவகார்த்திகேயன்

We had a sincere velaikaran on the sets. He was here to learn dance from @actorshiva & acting from @actorsathish . @Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/BGCm9kLnmZ

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Sivakarthikeyan has visited the sets of Shiva's upcoming movie Thamizh Padam 2.0. Director Amudhan tweeted that, 'We had a sincere velaikaran on the sets. He was here to learn dance from actorshiva & acting from actorsathish . Siva_Kartikeyan'