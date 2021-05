தனி ஒருவன்.. சமூக ஆர்வலர் ட்ராஃபிக் ராமசாமி காலாமானார்.. சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்!

I had blogged this back in 2016. Posted it again today. The only candidate I had ever voted for all through my adult life is no more today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #TrafficRamaswamy

He will be remembered. https://t.co/LB3RMNgnum — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) May 4, 2021