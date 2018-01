 »   »  "அதுக்கு காரணம் நான்தான் எனக் கூறிய விக்ரம்" - 'ஸ்கெட்ச்' படத்தில் சூரி மிஸ்ஸிங்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vikram, tamannah starred 'Sketch' was released last Friday directed by Vijay Chandar. 'Sketch' success meet was held in Chennai yesterday. Several criticisms of the 'Sketch' film were about that Soori was coming in few minutes only in this film. Talking about it, Vikram said he accepted the responsibility and apologized to soori.