 »   »  என்னை பார்த்தால் எப்படி தெரியுது, கேஸ் போடுறேன்: பாடகர் ஸ்ரீனிவாஸ் ஆவேசம்

@IamSaloniSingh My name is Srinivas and I am a singer based in Chennai.. Some singer by the same name in Hyderabad gets arrested and Indiatimes publishes my photograph. You guys owe me an apology and damages

English summary

Singer Srinivas's FB post read, 'Years back when the legendary singer PB Sreenivas died some presswalas too my biodata and wrote an obituary column.. Now some singer Srinivas in Hyderabad gets arrested on a sexual harassment case, they publish my photograph .. This time I am going to sue them for damage caused to my reputation .. Can some legal experts here help me please ? I am really angry with this.'