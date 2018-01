 »   »  நகைக்கடை திறப்பு விழாவில் தமன்னா மீது ஷூ வீசிய பி.டெக். மாணவர்: காரணம்...

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

A B.Tech. student named Karimullah hurled his shoe at actress Tamanna when she came to open a jewellery shop in Himayathnagar in Hyderabad on sunday. Karimullah got angry that Tamanna is not acting in telugu movie now-a-days.