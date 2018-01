 »   »  ஒன்றாகத் துவங்கினோம், சொல்லாமல் போயிட்டியே: வாரிசு நடிகர் மறைவுக்கு பிரபல நடிகர் இரங்கல்

I was in Goa till 11th and saw him on anjuna on 9th eve. It's fake news he went to Goa on 12th. RIP. #SidhuRPillai

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Second Show actor Sunny Wayne condoled the death of his buddy Sidhu Pillai. 'We all started from a single frame !!! You left this world without saying a word!!! Team #secondshow won't be the same any more !Heartfelt condolences my sidhu !!', Sunny posted this on facebook.