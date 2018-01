 »   »  வேம்புவாக சமந்தா... விஜய் சேதுபதி திருநங்கையாக நடிக்கும் 'சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ்' டீசர் வெளியீடு!

English summary

Vijay Sethupathi acted in 'Super Deluxe' movie directing by 'Aranya Kaandam' Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Fahad fasil, Samantha and Ramya Krishnan are playing important roles in this film. Vijay Sethupathi has acted as transgender in this movie. Currently, 'Super deluxe' team has released a teaser with Samantha's character name 'Vaembu'.