 »   »  செகண்ட் பார்ட் எடுக்க தயாராகும் சுரேஷ் மேனன்!

English summary

Suresh Menon, former husband of Revathi recently acted in 'Solo', 'Thaana serndha koottam'. In this case, "I have written the story of the second part of the film 'Pudhiya mugam' ", Suresh Menon said.