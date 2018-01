 »   »  'சூர்யா 36' படத்தில் மெயின் இவங்கதான்... இன்னொரு நாயகி அறிவிப்பு!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Suriya is currently busy with the promotion of the movie 'Thaana serndha koottam'. This film comes to the screen for Pongal. Next, Surya's 36th film will be directed by Selvaraghavan. Dream Warrior Pictures is producing. It is already reported that actress Sai Pallavi is acting in this film. Rakul Preet Singh is currently signed as a Heroine of this film.